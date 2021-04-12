‘Feet away from potentially being killed’: Over 20 bullets fired into home in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In the early hours of the morning, a family in High Point miraculously escaped injury as a barrage of bullets pelted their home on Monday.

Police found 21 shell casings outside a home riddled with bullet holes on Manor Drive.

“I was so confused because this is normally a quiet area, you wouldn’t think that there would be someone shooting off guns around here,” said David Bulmer, who heard the gunfire.

Bulmer has lived on the street for a little over two years. He says it’s a miracle not a single person inside was injured.

“I was a little bit shaken. I mean it’s kind of scary to know that your neighbors were just maybe feet away from potentially being killed,” Bulmer said.

He says the scariest news came when he learned a bullet barley missed his neighbor’s daughter.

“I have a 7-year-old myself. I think their daughter was about the same age and to have kids, having their room shot into, they told me this, a bullet went into their child’s room,” Bulmer said.

Bulmer doesn’t plan on moving, despite the gunfire unleashed next door.

He believes it’s an isolated incident and his neighbors were caught in the crossfire.

“I’m dedicated to this area. I don’t think that it’s a case of a bad neighborhood, I think this may be a case of a bad neighbor,” Bulmer said.

Bulmer says the family packed up their belongings and told him they don’t plan on coming back.

Police are still searching for those responsible.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department or Crime Stoppers of High Point.