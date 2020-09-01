FedEx to hire 170 workers for distribution center in Whitsett

WHITSETT, N.C. — FedEx Ground released a statement Tuesday, saying the company is trying to fill 170 positions at a new distribution center in Whitsett.

The full statement is provided below:

“FedEx Ground opened a new 285,000 square-foot automated distribution center in Whitsett earlier this month. The new facility has the capacity to sort 13,000 packages per hour. The company continues to experience a surge in package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic and, through the addition of new facilities, expansions and other innovative technology solutions, is optimizing the capacity of its network to meet growing customer demand. The Whitsett facility currently employs more than 130 team members and is looking to fill an additional 170 positions. They also contract with about 10 local service provider businesses that separately employ several hundred drivers and staff.

Over the past five years, FedEx Ground has opened six new hubs and more than 50 automated stations around the country. As the latest addition to FedEx Ground’s network of 140 fully automated stations, the Whitsett facility incorporates the industry’s most advanced material handling and sortation technology, including large package capabilities to safely and efficiently sort items such as furniture, appliances and equipment.

“In an industry where capacity and automation are increasingly crucial, this is a welcome and exciting development for our customers in the Greensboro and Kernersville markets, and throughout the South,” said FedEx Ground Southern Region Vice President Bob Holcombe. “As important, this operation is an essential and strategic economic investment that will create significant employment opportunities for local citizens and support dozens of locally-owned businesses.”

As FedEx Ground continues to power commerce during this time of need, open positions are available for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a great career with an industry leader. Interested candidates who are at least 18 years of age are encouraged to visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com or text “FXGsign” (one word) to 33011.

The safety of FedEx Ground team members is our top priority as the company continues to provide essential services to their customers and communities. The new automated station in Whitsett is equipped with all necessary precautions in line with the latest guidance from public health organizations.

Position benefits include:

• Competitive wages, including shift pay differential; and currently offering additional pay for weekend work

• Day and night shifts available

• Paid parental leave

• Wide range of benefits, after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

• Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more”