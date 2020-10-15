Feast on fair food with the North Carolina State Fair’s 11-day take-out roundup

RALEIGH, N.C. — You may not be able to attend the North Carolina State Fair, but you can still get your fair food fix.

From Oct. 15 to 25, the North Carolina State Fairgrounds will open with 22 fair food vendors.

Guests are asked to enter at Gate 9 off Trinity Road and park in the midway area.

The vendors will be set up near the Dorton Area area when visitors can buy food to bring home.

The state fair says the event is take-out only, and guests will not be allowed to gather. Social distancing and face coverings are required.

Some vendors may accept credit cards, but most will be cash-only. An ATM will be available.

For more information, visit the North Carolina State Fair website.