FBI trying to capture ‘Too Tall Bandit’ who robbed NC bank recently as decade-long robbery spree through the south continues

ETOWAH, N.C. — The serial bank robber nicknamed the “Too Tall Bandit” has struck again in North Carolina, according to an FBI news release.

FBI Agents and local law enforcement believe the robber is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina from 2009 to 2020.

The most recent robbery happened on Friday at the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina.

FBI Agents are working with state and local partners to determine if this suspect is connected to other robberies.

The FBI is asking the public to help identify the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall to 6 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 to 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes.

He speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg.

In each robbery, the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat and gloves.

He is armed with a black handgun and often jumps over the teller’s counter.

The FBI believes these robberies were committed by the same suspect:

November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800- CALL FBI. That number is 1-800-225-5324.

FBI trying to capture ‘Too Tall Bandit’ who robbed NC bank recently during decade-long robbery spree through the south