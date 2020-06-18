FBI tracks down protester accused of igniting police vehicles using Etsy, LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation was able to track down a woman, who allegedly set two police vehicles on fire, by using Etsy and LinkedIn.

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 33, of Philadelphia, is charged with arson.

On May 30, a woman set fire to a Philadelphia police sedan and a police SUV that were both parked near city hall, U.S. Attorney William McSwain said

Videos reportedly show the woman grab a flaming piece of wood from a police barricade that was in the rear window of the burning sedan. She then used that flaming piece of wood to ignite SUV.

Both vehicles were destroyed.

In the video, the FBI says the arsonist had a T-shirt that read, “Keep the immigrants, deport the racists,” and a forearm tattoo of a peace sign.

Investigators determined that shirt was sold by a shop on Etsy. One review was linked back to Philadelphia.

By searching that reviewer’s username, investigators were led to a Poshmark account associated with the name lore-elisabeth.

With that name, the FBI was able to connect the name to a massage therapist named Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal using LinkedIn.

The massage therapist’s website included videos of a therapist with a forearm tattoo which the FBI says matches the tattoo depicted in videos of the arson.

“We at the U.S. Attorney’s Office fully support the First Amendment right of the people to assemble peaceably and to petition their government. But torching a police car has nothing to do with peaceful protest or any legitimate message. It is a violent and despicable act that will be prosecuted in this District to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “Anybody who engaged in such acts can stand by to put your hands behind your back and head to federal prison. We are coming for you.”