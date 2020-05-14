Sen. Burr’s cellphone seized after FBI serves warrant as part of stock trade investigation

WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone as part of an investigation into stock trades the senator made around the start of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Burr turned over his phone after agents served a search warrant at his Washington-area home.

On Feb. 13, Burr and his wife sold 33 stocks valued between $628,000 and $1.7 million, according to Senate records.

As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr received classified briefings on the spread of the coronavirus, CNN reported.

He said he made the trades based solely on public information, not information he received from the committee, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review the sales after they were made public.

FOX8 reached out to the senator’s office. They declined to comment.