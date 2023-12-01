MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators have released the model of a vehicle that might have some connection to the substation shooting in Moore County.

The FBI and Moore County Sheriff’s Office “are asking the public for assistance” to find a minivan “seen on December 3, 2022,” the night where people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations in West End and Carthage, knocking out power to 45,000 people for five days.

The FBI says that the occupants of the van may have information about the investigation. They say that it is likely a silver or light blue Honda Odyssey, possibly a 2011-2017 model. Anyone who may have seen the van the night of the shooting, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444.

Honda Odyssey likeness (Provided by the FBI)

There is a combined reward of up to $100,000 for information on this shooting, being offered by various agencies. The FBI is also offering rewards for information in the shooting of a Carteret-Craven Electrical Cooperative substation in Maysville last November and the shooting of an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County on Jan. 17, 2023.

The blackout caused by the Moore County shooting is connected to the death of a woman who used an oxygen machine.

The sheriff’s office offered an update ahead of the first anniversary of the shooting earlier this week, stating that they were continuing to investigate.

No arrests have been made in any of the three substation shootings in North Carolina.