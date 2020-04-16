FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on New York fugitive who may be in North Carolina

Jamaad Murphy

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a New York fugitive who may be in North Carolina, according to a news release from the FBI.

Jamaad Murphy was indicted in December 2019 for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni.

Napoleoni was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2019, outside of a sports bar in Wallkill, New York.

Authorities believe Murphy may be in North Carolina. He has multiple ties to different parts of the state.

Murphy is 5’10” tall and weighs about 180 pounds with the name “Rachel” tattooed on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Murphy is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.