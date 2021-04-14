FBI increases reward to $40,000 for information on deaths of 3 North Carolina women

LUMBERTON, N.C. — The FBI has increased the reward for information into the deaths of three women.

The bodies of three women were found within a four-block radius along East Fifth and East Ninth streets in Lumberton between April 18, 2017, and June 3, 2017.

Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street on April 18, 2017.

Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a house on East Fifth Street on the same day.

Megan Oxendine was found dead outside a house on East Eighth Street on June 3, 2017.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information that helps investigators determine the circumstances that led to the deaths of Bennett, Jones and Oxendine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845, FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.