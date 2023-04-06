BOSTON (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after federal agents broke into the wrong hotel room during a training exercise Tuesday night.

In a statement released Wednesday, the FBI Boston Division explained that agents with the U.S. Department of Defense were conducting a training exercise at a hotel in Boston “to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment.”

However, the federal agents went to the wrong hotel room.

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the statement reads.

No one was injured, and the Boston Police Department responded to the hotel and confirmed the federal agents were conducting a training exercise.

“Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners,” the statement continues. “We take these incidents very seriously.”

The FBI Boston Division and the U.S. Department of Defense are reviewing the incident and will determine whether further action is necessary.

The person who the federal agents detained during the training exercise has not been identified.