FBI assisting Gibsonville police in investigation of homemade explosive devices

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — The FBI is assisting Gibsonville police in the investigation of homemade explosive devices found in a neighborhood recently, according to Shelley Lynch with the FBI Charlotte Division.

Multiple homemade explosive devices have been found along Wood Street in recent days and neighbors have reported hearing explosions for months.

A woman found a device outside her Wood Street home on Jan. 25. Five days later, a man found a device on his porch.

Gibsonville police are keeping watch on the neighborhood and their reward is $1,000 for anyone with information.