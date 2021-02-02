FBI asking for public’s help with Fort Bragg double homicide investigation

2015 Dodge Ram 1500 belonged to Dumas

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for help from the public in a double homicide investigation.

On Dec. 2, 2020, 44-year-old Timothy Dumas, Sr. and 37-year-old Master Sergeant William Lavigne III were found dead on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road in Cumberland County.

As part of the ongoing in-depth investigation into the deaths of Dumas and Lavigne, investigators are asking the public for help to create a timeline of their locations and activities on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 2020.

A gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck belonging to Lavigne was found at the crime scene near Manchester Road.

A dark colored 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up truck belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at another location.

If you have any information regarding the homicides of Dumas or Lavigne, or you saw either of them or their respective vehicles on December 1 or 2, 2020, call FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100 or Army CID at (910) 396-8777.