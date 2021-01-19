FBI arrests Pilot Mountain man; first federal arrest of North Carolinian in connection with Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has made the first federal arrest of a North Carolinian in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to Shelley Lynch, public affairs specialist with the FBI Charlotte Division.

Christopher Raphael Spencer, of Pilot Mountain, was taken into custody in Kernersville on Tuesday afternoon.

Spencer has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.

Spencer had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro on Tuesday.