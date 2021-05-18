NC woman wins $100,000 prize after buying ticket at Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Naren Som, of Fayetteville, bought a Powerball ticket and took home a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Her $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in last Wednesday’s drawing.

Som’s prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

She bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Walmart on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing offers an estimated annuity jackpot of $475 million. The estimated cash value is $319.4 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $201 million as an annuity or $137.4 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.