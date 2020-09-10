Fayetteville officer involved in shooting while serving warrant with US Marshals

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer was involved in shooting Thursday afternoon as they attempted to apprehend a fugitive along Raeford Road, department officials said.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Raeford Road, which is near its intersection with S. Reilly Road and Old Raeford Road west of downtown Fayetteville.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department U.S. Marshals Task force along with other U.S Marshals were on scene at the time of the shooting, officials said.

The fugitive had weapons when the officers arrived on scene, Chief Gina Hawkins said

Police said the officers were “engaging” with the fugitive when the shooting occurred.

The fugitive was wanted out of Tennessee for two rape warrants, Hawkins said.

The fugitive was alive when he was transported to the hospital, the chief said.

The SBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Fayetteville Police Department will all conduct investigations into the shooting, Hawkins said.

Further details were not immediately available.

CBS 17 has a crew on the the scene and will update this story as it develops.