Fayetteville man charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting, killing man who police said tried to break into home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A Fayetteville man is facing a manslaughter charge after shooting and killing a person who threw a cinder block into his home Monday, police say.

Officers said a woman called 911 and told officials that a man was trying to get into her home around 6 a.m. by breaking in through the window.

Justin Ryan Hepburn, 30, of Fayetteville, who was also in the home, shot the intruder.

Hepburn then followed the man, who was identified later as Cordell Spruill, 40, to an intersection where they began to fight.

Officers said the Hepburn and Spruill knew each other well.

“They knew of him, and they knew there was an issue between these two parties to the extent they are not sure, but it was known there were issues between the two parties,” Detective Michael Bohannon with the Fayetteville Police Department told ABC11.

Officers said Hepburn shot Spruill multiple times. He died after being taken to the hospital.

Hepburn was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

He was taken to jail and released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.