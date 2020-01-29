Favorable weather allows construction crews to improve roads in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The warm weather may not be the winter you want, but it's exactly what construction crews need.

There's a lot of headway being made on road improvement projects all across the city thanks to the weather.

"They are doing a lot of construction, so it makes the road kind of hard to go through. It's a little congested," Jasmine Lefer said.

Lefer lives off of Horse Pen Creek Road and drives through the congestion often.

Construction workers are making sure Greensboro roads are safe for walkers, cyclists, and drivers.

"Temperatures are at a point where we're not needing to shut down because of the cold weather. So progress is being made. Some projects, a little faster than others," said Craig McKinney, transportation planner for the City of Greensboro.

McKinney said the snowless winter is keeping crews motivated.

"When weather is good, good contractors want to work," McKinney said. "And we've got work for them."

The sidewalk expansion project on English Street is moving along and the Horse Pen Creek Improvement Project is benefiting from the sunshine.

"From two-lane roadways, that it was to now a nearly four-lane, divided roadway, with sidewalks on both sides and bike lanes in both directions," he said.

The Horse Pen Creek project is set to finish in late 2020.

People like Lefer, who drive through the North Battleground area, can't wait until the barricades are gone and the new lanes are open.

"It's definitely going to help travel time," she said.

FOX8 is told there have been some setbacks because of all of the rain.

While it's not slowing things down, it's preventing crews from getting ahead of schedule.

