Father, son charged in U.S. Capitol riot: ‘One of the first ones inside’

WASHINGTON (WHO13) — An Iowa father and son face federal criminal charges for allegedly taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol that killed a police officer on January 6th.

Authorities say they identified Daryl Johnson after his son, Daniel Johnson, bragged about taking part in the riot on social media.

The duo, who are the son and grandson of Norman Johnson, the former mayor of St. Ansgar, a town in northwest Iowa, were charged earlier this month with four federal crimes:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Daryl Johnson made an appearance last week in federal court in Iowa. Daniel Johnson appeared in a federal hearing in southern Minnesota. They are not in custody at this time, pending future court hearings.

In the indictment charging the two men, the government says they were alerted to the Johnsons’ role in the riot shortly after January 6th. Multiple tipsters shared social media messages from Daniel bragging that “Dad and I were one of the first ones inside” the Capitol building.

In the days following the deadly assault, Daniel Johnson blamed the attacks on “Antifa,” a loose network of protest groups alleged by some conspiracies to be a coordinated militant network. Federal authorities have no evidence that the attack was carried out by anyone other than fervent supporters of former President Trump.

The government was able to identify numerous photos of the Johnsons illegally in the Capitol during the riot as well. Federal officials asked St. Ansgar Police to review those photos.

Officer Lane Schutjer told authorities he could easily recognize Daryl Johnson because his father was the former mayor of the small town. Norman Johnson served one term as the St. Ansagar’s mayor from 2017-2019.