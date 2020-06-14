Father, son arrested after father assaults Kernersville officer, police say

Left to right: Benjamin Martin and Jimmy Martin

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A father and son were arrested Saturday night and are facing charges, including resisting a public official, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

Around 11:30 p.m., Officers with the KPD responded to 401 N. Main St. in reference to a fight in progress.

When they arrived, officers identified Benjamin Jerome Martin, 29, of Kernersville, as being involved.

Police say Benjamin, who was intoxicated at the time, refused to comply with lawful requests from officers on scene and was then arrested.

During the course of the arrest, Benjamin’s father, Jimmy Jerome Martin, interfered with the

arrest. During the course of interfering, he assaulted an officer, police say.

At some point during this incident, a large group of people arrived on the scene, and the situation escalated.

Someone from that crowd shot a gun multiple times and fled the scene.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Benjamin Martin was charged with injury to personal property and resisting a public official. He was given a $5,000 bond and placed into the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Jimmy Martin was charged with resisting a public official and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was given a $5000 bond and placed into the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.