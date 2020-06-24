Father of 3 among 4 killed in Charlotte shooting; Victim’s father says, ‘This year needs a redo’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dairyon Stevenson was one of four who died during a shooting at a party in Charlotte over the weekend. Now, his father is sharing his grief.

Dairyon, a 31-year-old father of three, was on life support for more than 12 hours before he died, Kenneth Stevenson said, according to WJZY. His father said he was just working and trying to do the right thing.

The man was shot on Sunday during a celebration on Beatties Ford Road.

But just days earlier, over Father’s Day, Kenneth and Dairyon Stevenson were at the beach.

“Like any parent, you know, shocked and wanting to know exactly what happened,” Kenneth Stevenson told WJZY. “Just trying to get to your child as fast as you can.”

He says this loss only adds to the struggles that 2020 has brought.

“I feel like this year needs a redo. 2020 had not been a good year at all,” he said. “There’s a lot that’s going on that it’s just making like difficult. To have my son killed the other night makes it even more difficult.”

Kenneth Stevenson is asking anyone who may have seen something or who knows something to report it.

“You still need to tell what you know. There’s no code of ethic(s) when you talk about someone being murdered. No one wants to talk when you’re talking over 400 and something people there? You got to feel some kind of guilt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.