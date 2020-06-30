Father dies from coronavirus, 28 family members infected

At least 28 family members are sick and one is dead after coronavirus spread from relative to relative in California.

Richard Garay says his 60-year-old father died of COVID-19 a day before Father’s Day.

Garay is 27-year-old, but he says he struggled to get through the illness as well.

Other family members infected include a two-year-old and a pregnant woman.

“You can’t really explain the feeling of losing a father on Father’s Day or before Father’s Day,” Garay said. “It’s something tough to process. A difficult thing to think about. I wish I could have held my father. I wish I could have told him I love him, that I’m okay. I wish my father was here.”

Garay says the family isn’t sure how so many people got infected.

He says they didn’t hold a party or any large gatherings.

They think one person got infected and, from there, the outbreak spread.