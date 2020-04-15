Father charged with murder in 2019 death of his 7-month-old son in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been charged in the 2019 death of his 7-month-old son, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Christion Vaughn Jones, 19, of Greensboro, is charged with murder and felony child abuse.

At 10:08 a.m. on July 4, 2019, police were called to 1920 Franciscan Drive, Apt. B, to investigate a report that said an infant wasn’t breathing.

When they arrived, police say they found the family performing CPR and they assisted until EMS and the Winston-Salem Fire Department got there.

EMS and the fire department took over life-saving measures and an ambulance took the 7-month-old to Brenner’s Children Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the 7-month-old sustained injuries which led to death. The death was ruled a homicide.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained for Jones’ arrest. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Jones is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Authorities are asking that anyone with additional information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700