DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A father in Davidson County killed his daughter in a murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The father reportedly shot his 2-year-old daughter and them himself.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. at a home near the fairgrounds on the Greensboro Street extension.

The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.