Fatal overnight crash in Winston-Salem closes Stafford Village Boulevard for several hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem overnight on Saturday.

Winston-Salem police were on the scene on the 1200 block of Stafford Village Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, where a Porsche Cayman had run off the road and struck a tree.

Tyler Noah Rodriquez, 24, of Clemmons, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Cayman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Winston-Salem police are continuing to investigate, and Stafford Village Boulevard was back open after several hours.

This is the fourteenth traffic fatality in Winston-Salem so far this year, compared to six during the same timeframe in 2020.