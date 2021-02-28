Fatal NC house fire was intentionally set, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters in North Carolina’s largest city say a fatal house fire was intentionally set.

The fire began early Sunday in a home along a west Charlotte street near the intersection of Interstates 85 and 485.

The Charlotte Fire Department says on social media that one person died from the fire.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The department also hasn’t said what caused the fire, but police are now the lead agency in the case.

A firefighter also was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.