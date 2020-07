WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Old Greensboro Road.

A vehicle flipped over and hit a utility pole.

Winston-Salem police confirmed to FOX8 the crash was fatal. It is unclear how many people were killed.

The road is expected to be closed at the scene of the crash for several hours.