(WGHP) — A $5 Double W!n ticket took home $361,527, or half of the $723,054 Fast Play jackpot, on Tuesday afternoon, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winning ticket came from the Mast Food Mart on East Old U.S. 64 in Lexington.

Just before the win, the Fast Play progressive jackpot had gone over $723,000, which is the highest it had ever been.

The previous high for a Fast Play jackpot was on Nov. 6, 2020, when a Concord man bought a $10 Jackpot 7’s ticket and won $691,417.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

