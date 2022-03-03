Farm Toy Show in Winston-Salem helps family celebrate their past

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Fishel family knows all about tractors.



“When you are a little boy, a tractor is so big. You’ve never seen something like it,” said Wesley Fishel, who is the fourth generation to carry on the family’s love of tractors. “Here you kind of see the evolution of tractors in farming.”



His dad Neil started showing off the family’s tractor collection and toy tractor collection in 2008 with the creation of the Windmill Acre Farm Toy Tractor Show.



Over the years he’s collected thousands of toy tractors. Most toy tractors take people back to that time a tractor was important in their family.

It’s what brings out hundreds of people each year.



Neil’s efforts to promote and preserve toy tractors landed him in the National Farm Toy Hall of Fame recently.



“I was shocked,” Neil said. “I didn’t know anybody nominated me.”



His special recognition is for the years of helping bring out the kid in all of us and helping us all appreciate this piece of our past.



“It’s not as much the things you enjoy but the people you do it with,” Wesley said.



Vendors from seven different states are expected to attend the Friday and Saturday Farm Toy Show at Windmill Acres Farm.

The farm is located on Jasper Lane, just off Old Salisbury road. The pedal tractor pull is Saturday at 1 p.m.