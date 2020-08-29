Fans celebrate legacy of Richard Petty at Pettyfest in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Fans got the chance to meet “The King” on Saturday while supporting a good cause.

Hundreds of people attended Pettyfest at the Richard Petty Museum in Randleman.

The event raised money for the Petty Family Foundation and the Petty Museum.

It was originally scheduled for May but got postponed due to COVID-19.

Guests got an up-close look at the Petty Museum and the Petty garage.

There were 120 cars in the car show. People who participated in the King’s Court got the chance to show off their car and meet the king himself, Richard Petty.

Saturday marks the 10th annual year of Pettyfest.