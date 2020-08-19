Family with two students with disabilities reflects on remote learning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a technical glitch on the first day of school affecting online access, Piedmont families are now beginning to settle into remote learning.

“I have kids that just love to go to school and they’re disabled,” Greensboro dad Greg Harvey said.

Harvey was nervous for his 14-year-old twins, Kyah and Kamyah, to start remote learning. The identical twins have a learning disability and learn best wit human interaction. Now just days into the start of the school year, Harvey went from skeptical to impressed with the new system — especially for his daughter who attends Grimsley and is very attached to her friends.

“She got on. She didn’t want to get off so that’s a good thing and she likes to learn,” Harvey said.

An improved lesson plan and online instructions emailed to parents will give this doting dad peace of mind for the next nine weeks.

“I think they like it better online than in class,” Harvey said.

Harvey told FOX8 he reached out to Guilford County School district leaders and has requested information on the plan for handling students with disabilities once they’re back in class. His goal is to prepare his daughters ahead of time so they have less of an adjustment in the coming weeks.