Family Service of the Piedmont steps in to help as pandemic sees rise in mental health concerns

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There’s a new resource in the Piedmont to help children and families dealing with a difficult crisis. The High Point Center for Child Wellness opened its doors to help children with mental and behavioral health issues.

The center is part of the Family Service of the Piedmont, an organization that helps children and adults with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and more.

It is solely dedicated to children. Other centers offering pediatric care can often be part of facilities with adult care, which can make children more uncomfortable.

The services offered here not only help individual families, but can help prevent problems our community deals with every year.

“Child psychiatry is a really important area in terms of problems that we face in our community,” said Jason Jones, the medical director for the High Point Center for Child Wellness. “We are seeing that the rates of depression and anxiety, substance use disorders in the adult population is going up. These problems are increasing in our country and in our community, and there is evidence that over half of all adult psychiatric problems begin by the age 14. So the idea of trying to intervene at a young age, to help young people who are starting to deal with anxiety or depression or other behavioral health problems, intervention at a young age can often produce downstream benefits. In this area, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

And this center handles care in a different way. The team includes a child psychiatrist, a physician assistant, nurses, therapists and a case manager. Together they try to get a more comprehensive plan for care.

“We really intend to provide this wholistic 360 degree view of children,” Jones said. “We want to understand the life of children in their homes, in their communities, in their schools, and we do not take just a biological focus. We consider the individual’s needs therapy-wise, we consider the family’s needs, what does the family need, how does the child and the family fit into the community. We communicate with schools in the school system and with outside agencies that might be providing other types of services from children that go to the boys and girls club or have other kinds of after school activities.”

These services are particularly important in this area, where there are not as many resources.

“Guilford County is underserved for mental health resources,” Jones said. “The state of North Carolina ranks very low nationally in terms of children’s mental health care being delivered. That is to say, children with mental health diagnoses in the state of North Carolina access services at a far lower rate than they do in other states. Here in the Triad, we’re dealing with a similar problem that the majority of children with psychiatric and mental health problems do not get the help that they need. So having a center like this that can be a resource to kids and families in this community is a uniquely needed thing.

According to Mental Health America, a nationwide nonprofit that looks into mental health resources and current trends, North Carolina ranks 44 in the country in terms of access to care for children. The factors considered in that include the rate of mental health challenges in youth and the difficulty of accessing care.

In addition to the challenges statewide, there have also been challenges to making sure the resources that are available are equally accessible for families.

“The High Point area traditionally has received less services than Greensboro does,” Jones said. “We serve Guilford County. Family Services of the Piedmont serves Guilford County, and we do have a clinic in Greensboro and we have a clinic here in High Point. The new funding that has come through for child psychiatry beds, crisis stabilization and some other services have been primarily directed to Greensboro. This is one of the few places that has received some attention in High Point as far as getting children, especially for children that are funded by Medicaid or who are uninsured.”

These resources are coming at a particularly important time. The center opened in March and started seeing the first patients then, and in the months since, more mental health challenges have become apparent.

“The effects of the pandemic have been profound,” Jones said. “We have definitely seen an increase in the rates of anxiety and depression. People with pre-existing behavioral health problems are finding that their conditions are exasperated, they’re intensified, they require more services. People have had more dangerous type behaviors in terms of substance use and thoughts of wanting to hurt themselves, and so its been a real challenge during the pandemic to provide the support that was already needed in the community which has just increased both in the volume of the need and the intensity of the conditions that people are going through.”

Staff also quickly had to reassess how to help these families when safety precautions for the coronavirus pandemic started going into effect.

Inside, the procedures look different, with limited people allowed in the waiting room, face coverings, hand washing stations and social distancing. There’s also been a shift to telehealth with patient visits done through video chat services.

“This is a little bit of a new thing for certain families,” Jones said. “We’ve found that children and teenagers have easily adapted to telehealth appointments. In some instances, I think they would prefer to speak to their doctor over their tablet. The parents, however, have not always been as enthusiastic about this kind of delivery but we’re working with them and everyone’s coming along, and we have found that telehealth is advantageous for certain families and probably will continue to be the way that they receive care even after the pandemic.”

Some of the benefits they’ve seen with the telehealth visits include having an inside look into a child’s home life.

“These kids are quite comfortable,” Jones said. “They’re probably more forthcoming with what’s going on with them because they’re at home and they’re in their natural environment. Sometimes when kids come into the office to see the doctor, they may not be as comfortable or as forthcoming but when they’re in their home environments they tend to tell us like it is. Also, these telehealth appointments give us a look into their home environments which can be an important set of information sometimes.”

The center was funded thanks to large private donations. The private funding makes the care and services they provide here possible particularly for families who are either on medicare or who do not have insurance.

“Fortunately, the Family Services of the Piedmont has relationships with private donors and other agencies in the region, and we were able to launch this clinic with their support and be able to provide this high-level, state-of-the-art care for these children and families who frankly can’t really get it elsewhere in the region,” he said.

To get in contact with Family Services of the Piedmont, you can call (336) 387-6161.There’s also a crisis line number at (336) 273-7273.