Family seeks answers in man’s unsolved 2013 killing in Greensboro

Begging for answers since 2013, a Randolph County family wants to know who killed their beloved brother and son.

Anthony Dochtermann would have turned 32 on Sunday, July 26.

In honor of his birthday, the family is asking for the help of FOX8 viewers.

There’s still no suspect or motive.

Greensboro police tell FOX8 Dochtermann’s death is still an active investigation.

Detectives are working to find out who shot and killed him on Nov. 2, 2013.

“It gets harder and harder every year,” said Frankie Moon, Dochtermann’s brother. “There’s a void for sure that won’t be filled.”

For nearly seven years, he and their sister, Maria Pendola, have had to celebrate their brother’s birthday without him at the cemetery where he is buried.

“He was always happy,” Pendola said. “Making jokes and dancing.”

On Nov. 2, 2013, Moon and Dochtermann decided to have a night out in downtown Greensboro.

Moon went home early with his wife, Danielle.

Dochtermann headed to a friend’s apartment at the former Ashton Woods Apartments.

That was the last time any of his family saw him alive.

“His wallet was found outside of his car. The door was open, but his money was in his wallet,” Moon said. “He was shot in the back like he was running.”

Moon said Dochtermann had run into his friend’s apartment, said he had been shot, and collapsed.

He died hours later.

Two days ahead of his upcoming birthday, Dochterman’s siblings, sister-in-law and 7-year-old niece gathered at his grave.

“I wish my daughter would have had the opportunity to meet him,” Pendola said. “She was only four months old when he passed. He would have been her best friend, like he was mine.”

They wanted to remember him.

“He was a great person. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Danielle Moon said. “He was only 25 years old. You robbed him of his life. You robbed his mother of her son.”

The group also prayed for answers.

“Nothing will bring him back. But it would be such a weight lifted off our shoulders to know that this person is not out murdering other people,” she said.

The Moons and the Pendolas wanted to share their brother’s story, hoping someone who sees it knows something and comes forward.

“Maybe you heard someone did this. We just need anything you can think of that could possibly help. We need that,” Moon said.

A $7,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in Dochtermann’s killing.

Greensboro police say if anyone knows anything, call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.