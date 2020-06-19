Family says scooter-riding assailants attacked them, held person underwater

Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS — A violent assault by a group of assailants on scooters left a family calling for justice, according to WXIN.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the family says they were walking by the NCAA Headquarters in Indianapolis.

A group of 12 people on scooters came by, and one of the scooter riders bumped a member of the family.

The bump turned into a confrontation.

The family says one of the attackers hit a member of the family in the head with a scooter, WXIN reports.

Video circulated on social media reportedly shows an attacker holding a member of the family underwater in a canal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

