Family says attack on 11-year-old girl was racially motivated, police disagree

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WDAF) — An 11-year-old girl in Kansas is speaking out about an assault on Friday she says was motivated by racism.

The attack put Neveah Thomas in the hospital, and the assailant is a 12-year-old boy.

“It’s OK if were different or we have different opinions. But it’s not OK to hate and judge each other on the color and their skin,” Neveah said.

She is continuing to recover after she says a 12-year-old boy attacked her with a pole.

Neveah says she was playing with her friends at an apartment complex in Shawnee, Kansas when a boy started yelling racial slurs at them.

She says she responded with “my black is beautiful,” and the boy hit her with a pole.

The boy is charged with aggravated battery and is on house arrest.

Neveah’s attorney, LaRonna Lassiter-Saunders, says this is exactly why we need to do better as a community.

“Let’s do away with the hatred and the racism because it is affecting our children,” Lasister-Saudners said. “Do we want our kids bearing the burden of our hatred, our racism, hurting each other over the adults?”

Police are investigating the incident.

At this point, they don’t share the family’s view that it was racially motivated.