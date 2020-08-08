Family remembers construction worker killed at Winston-Salem site

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local family is remembering a loved one days after his death.

23-year-old Austin Arrington was hit and killed by an SUV on Thursday evening while directing traffic at a construction site on Old Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.

He held a sign, telling driver’s to slow down while a group of construction workers laid down communication lines in the area.

For an unknown reason, the driver did not stop.

Austin’s family gathered at the Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall on Saturday evening.

His family says he was compassionate, and the world could use more people like him.

“Forgiveness was instantaneous. We understand that wasn’t just a mistake. It was negligence. Just sheer negligence and ignorance with no compassion to other people to do what was done,” said Rick Arrington, Austin’s grandfather.

The family will hold a graveside service for Austin on Sunday.

Charges could be filed in the case next week.