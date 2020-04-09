Family reacts to Gov. Cooper’s changes to nursing home requirements amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. — State recommendations to protect those living in nursing homes from the coronavirus are now requirements.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced new rules after outbreaks at care facilities.

Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, says the added restrictions were necessary.

State health officials said they did not see a lot of problems originally, but once an outbreak at a nursing home occurs, they are hard to handle.

While no problems or outbreaks have been reported at care facilities in Greensboro, the rules can be hard for families to handle.

“You look good,” Mitchel Sommers tells his mom, Gloria, via a video chat.

It’s one of the only ways he gets to see his 92-year-old mother.

“She does, thank God, get Skype and Zoom and that sort of thing. So I’ve been arranging, once a week with some of the staff, to arrange a time where they’ll go online and they will call me with her,” he said.

Sommers lives just three miles away from Abbotswood at Irving Park, the senior living community in Greensboro, where his mom is.

“It’s just so sad to me, that at the end of her life, I brought her here to be a comfort to her,” he said. “And the comfort is looking through a window? Talking on the telephone? It’s just heartbreaking.”

“We don’t want [people] to get sick. People in these facilities are most at risk,” Cohen said.

In March, the state recommended these facilities to restrict visitors, hand out masks and disinfect more frequently.

On Wednesday, it became a requirement.

“Once the virus comes into these nursing homes or home care settings, it’s incredibly hard to contain the outbreak,” Cohen said.

Sommers, like so many other families, struggled with the rules these facilities put into place early on.

But now, he knows they’re needed.

“The proof is in the pudding. Not a single person in her place has gotten it,” Sommers said.

He’s grateful for that.

Sommers says he’s also thankful for being able to spend another Passover with his mother, even if it’s from a distance.

“She could have sat at the table with us, eat off the china she gave me that was her mother’s. You can’t do any of that,” he said. “So what I do is we talk for a while, and then I’ll sing to her. Either a Jewish song or a Broadway tune.”

State health officials say they are also recommending broad testing of residents and employees of these nursing homes and retirement communities.

They say because the virus is unpredictable, visitation will not be allowed for quite some time.