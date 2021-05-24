Family of woman shot, killed in Greensboro still looking for answers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGH) — After more than two years, the murder of 26-year-old Carolyn Rose Tiger’s case is still ongoing.

Carolyn’s husband, Kenny Christopher, is seeking closure for him and his three girls after she was killed in March of 2019.

Kenny said he is losing faith in the investigators of his wife’s death after getting almost no answers, updated calls or a lead in an arrest.

“When I try to contact them, I get the run-around. I lost faith in the Greensboro Police Department about a year ago after the whole thing went down,” Christopher said.

He has posted comments to get the GPD’s attention for continued help in his wife’s murder case.

“I just want to keep the word out. Just keep the name going. Let everyone know there is still an unsolved case. There still a random act of violence we have no answers to,” Christopher said.

FOX8 reached out to the GPD. They said the case of Carolyn Tiger is still an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward.