Family of Breonna Taylor to receive record-breaking settlement from City of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Breonna Taylor is set to receive several million dollars in a settlement after she was shot and killed by police during a raid, WDRB reports.

This settlement will be the largest police misconduct payment in Louisville’s history, surpassing the previous record of $8.5 million.

Taylor, who was an emergency room tech and former EMT, was shot and killed on March 13 when officers conducted an undercover raid of her apartment with a “no-knock” search warrant, WDRB reports.

Officers did not find any drugs or money in Taylor’s home and ultimately found their suspect, Jamarcus Glover, 10 miles away.

The family filed a lawsuit accusing the officers of “blindly” firing into the home “with a total disregard for the value of human life.” Taylor’s family says the officers had false information.

The shooting led to changes within the Louisville Police Department, including a new policy requiring officers to wear body cameras while serving warrants.

The settlement brings further change. Commanding officers must review and approve search warrants before they are implemented, according to WDRB.

The then-police chief accused Officer Brett Hankinson of “wantonly and blindly” shooting 10 times into a door and window. Hankinson was fired in June.

Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. John Mattingly are on administrative leave.