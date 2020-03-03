Family of 7-year old killed in Guilford County crash forgives driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- After almost two months since the death of their daughter, the Requejo-Croft family got the chance to forgive the man who accidentally killed their 7-year old girl.

Juliana Requejo-Croft was killed along Harlow Road in Guilford County on Jan. 4.

The car she and her family were driving when they were hit head-on by another driver, who hydroplaned and lost control on the slick road.

Juliana’s mother and father were seriously hurt and had multiple broken bones. Her sister Jacquelyn, 9, had bruises. The driver of the truck was injured.

Juliana was pronounced brain-dead by doctors hours after the crash.

“I’m not ready to let her go,” Shea, Juliana’s mother, said from her hospital bed two days after the crash. The pain of losing her daughter was indescribable.

The Requejo-Croft family decided to allow Juliana’s organs to be donated to families in need.

"If I can save any parent the agony of what I’m going through, then I would," she said.

Juliana’s heart went to a little boy in need, while her kidneys went to two separate parents.

Juliana’s family was able to return home around two weeks after the crash, but physically being there was completely different than feeling at home.

“[Juilana’s] sister didn’t want to sleep in her bed,” Shea said. The two girls shared a room and a bed their whole lives.

Shea and her husband Louise were dealing with their own physical limitations with casts on arms and legs.

“[Jacquelyn] is the only reason we’re doing as well as we are,” Shea said.

Family and friends came and built ramps for Shea and her husband to use and provided food, company and help around the clock.

Jacquelyn got a special surprise around Valentine’s Day.

Co-workers of Shea’s came over and gave Jacquelyn a room makeover with a small memorial to her sister placed by her bed.

“I like my new room!” Jacquelyn described as she walked into it for the first time.

The process of a fresh start also came later in February when Shea had the chance to speak with the man who was behind the wheel when her daughter died.

“I called him,” Shea said. “It just eases my heart to let him know that’s it’s really crappy that it happened. But I know he didn’t set out to do that that day.”

The driver of the truck is reportedly a father to a child and has yet to return to work due to the injuries he sustained that day.

“He told us that he had a child and that he was having some pretty rough days, too. He hasn’t been back to work yet...Despite everything, don’t worry about us. We know it was an accident.”

Shea described how they will never fully be whole again, but they know a guardian angel who will be with them every step of the way.

“If she was here that’s what we would be doing, so why wouldn’t we do that with her watching over us.”