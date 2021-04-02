Family of 7 escapes burning home in Winston-Salem; pet cat dies in fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family of seven lost everything when a fire erupted at a home in Winston-Salem.

At about 7:45 a.m. Friday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the house fire at 23rd Street and Cleveland Avenue. The fire department shared video of scene on Twitter.

Firefighters believe that something fell on a space heater in a child’s bedroom, causing the heater to catch fire.

The fire quickly consumed the home.

A mother, father and five children under the age of 12 were able to escape. The family cat, however, did not.