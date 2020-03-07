Family mourns NC woman found shot in car who later died

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Lacoria Cox’s family is devastated by the loss of the 20-year-old Wayne County woman.

Investigators said she was found suffering from a gunshot wound with a friend in a car. She died at the hospital.

Her friend, Donnie Rae Kwan Henry, 23, remains in the hospital.

“She had so much more to live for,” Allissa Cox, Lacoria’s sister said.

Lacoria Cox loved her family and friends. She worked as a housekeeper at a nearby hotel.

She had dreams of going back to school and becoming a neonatal nurse.

“Happy all the time,” Letisha Cox, Lacoria’s mother said.

“All loving. Friendly. I really don’t know anyone who would want to hurt her,” Aretha Sykes, Lacoria’s aunt said.

All three women sat down with CBS 17 — just three days after Lacoria’s murder.

Investigators said the two victims were found in a car on Mount Carmel Church Road in Pikeville. That’s just around the corner from where she lived.

Investigators said Henry called 911.

“I want to know who did it and why. What did she do to you to make you take her life at such a early age,” Sykes said.

“She came over to my house every day. There’s no day that goes by that I don’t see my sister. And I miss her. I miss her already,” Allissa Cox said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to give them a call at (919) 731-1481.

Lacoria Cox’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.