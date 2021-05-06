Family member speaks out after 14-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two young children get their hands on a gun in Burlington and at one point the weapon fired.

The bullet inside broke through a wall and hit a boy on the other side of it.

FOX8 was first to tell you about the 14-year-old being shot and now we’re hearing from his family and seeing the path the bullet took.

That bullet struck just inches above the teen’s pillow.

“I know he does his homework with his back on the wall, if he was in any other position, he might have died,” said Brendan Martinez, the victim’s cousin.

Martinez told FOX8 14-year-old Dennis had his headset on while playing video games Wednesday afternoon.

“Just imagine you’re playing a video game, can’t hear anything around you but you just feel a pain in your side,” Martinez said.

That pain came from where the bullet struck Dennis near his ribs.

After it hit him, it pierced a Pepsi can and came to a halt in a bag of Doritos.

“How can this happen in our neighborhood? You shouldn’t have to worry about things like that,” Martinez said.

Dennis’ cousin was at work a short distance away when he got a call about the shooting at Parkside Apartments.

“The neighbors were also frightened because they have kids as well,” Martinez said.

People did hear arguing before the gun went off.

Police told FOX8 the woman in the apartment with two children next door has been charged.

Sade Robinson, 34, was in possession of a stolen firearm and did not have it secured properly leading to the kids accidentally firing it, police said.

Dennis will likely need surgery on his colon but will be OK.

This story should serve as a reminder to all gun owners to properly secure their weapons inside their home and if you have children teaching them about gun safety can help prevent situations like what happened here.