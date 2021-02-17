Family Justice Center, City of Greensboro working together to help save lives amid rise in domestic violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There’s an alarming increase of domestic violence homicides in Greensboro.

Adding to the problem, people’ don’t know where to turn to to get help.

Representatives with the Family Justice Center and the City of Greensboro are working together now to help save lives.

Fifteen people in Guilford County died in 2020 because of domestic violence.

It set a record.

The COVID-19 pandemic did play a role, but now city and Family Justice Center officials are putting new attention on getting people through their doors to get the help they need before their lives are in serious danger.

“Domestic violence breeds in isolation and we’ve had to be isolated over the last 11 months,” said Catherine Johnson, the director for Guilford County Family Justice Center. “If I’m not going out with my friends or interacting with my faith community, there’s less opportunity to see something and say something, so that creates more isolation and exacerbates the challenges.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center stayed open during the pandemic.

Johnson said they changed how employees interacted with more than 8,000 survivors in the county.

“We have an online chat feature which is something we started during COVID. So a survivor could chat with us and not have to talk on the phone or do a virtual visit or come through our doors,” she added.

It wasn’t enough.

“What happens with domestic violence is, you don’t know you need help until you’re in a crisis,” said Johnson.

“We need to do a better job of making sure that the public knows about the Family Justice Center and that services are out there, and just spreading the word,” added Tammi Thurm.

That’s why Thurm, a Greensboro city councilmember, asked to extend the conversation on domestic violence during a Tuesday afternoon work session.

Councilmembers learned what’s stopping some people from getting help is not knowing where to turn to when they experience domestic or sexual violence.

“We just need to connect folks with the resources that are available to them,” said Thurm.

To do that, city and Family Justice Center leaders are starting to work together, looking at ways to get the word out.

“From bus wraps, to flyers, to looking at crime statistics and focusing our efforts in certain areas,” explained Johnson. “And in multiple languages so that we can impact the full broad range of people in our community.”

They hope that by doing this, they can save more lives.

“There are still people in Greensboro, victims in Greensboro that don’t know about the Family Justice Center,” said Thurm. “Or about the great work that they do. Know that there’s hope and there’s help out there.”

City leaders also talked about the possibility of stuffing water department bills with information about the center.

City councilmembers told Johnson that they are willing to do whatever they need to do to help: whether that be more funding or more public relations assistance.

They all plan to meet at a later date with viable ways city leaders can help spread the word.