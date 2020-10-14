Family friend reacts to woman killed in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A traumatic 911 call led investigators to a horrific scene Monday evening.

“When I first heard it I was shocked,” said James Williams, a family friend of the victim.

Multiple shots were fired at a car, hitting two people inside near the intersection of University Parkway and East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Jasmine Lewis, 29, was in that car. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries, where she died.

“That’s when people were calling me and was like, ‘She didn’t make it,’ and it hit home then,” Williams said.

Williams knew Lewis as a young lady who always had a beautiful spirit and the smile to match.

“She was a nice little girl she had a lot of respect and a lot of people in the city loved her,” Williams said.

Williams is at a loss on why it happened and it also brings a deeper pain that’s hard to imagine on any family.

“You took an innocent mother’s life; she has a little child, I mean, I wish somebody will say something,” Williams said.

With so many unanswered questions, Williams holds onto faith and the memories he will forever cherish of Lewis.

“To have her life cut short this early, it’s senseless,” Williams said.

There are still no leads yet on a suspect. Police have released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000 or the High Point police at (336) 883-3224 if you have information.