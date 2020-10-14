Family escapes Danville home after 6-year-old starts fire in basement, firefighters say

DANVILLE, N.C. — A 6-year-old is believed to be responsible for a fire at a home in Danville, Virginia, according to the Danville Fire Department.

At about 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, the Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at 757 Sixth Street.

The people who were inside had managed to get out and told firefighters that there was a fire in the basement. They found out when the smoke alarm went off.

Crews went into the home through the basement and found a piece of furniture on fire.

They managed to quickly put out the flames, but the heat had already begun melting other items in the basement, and the rest of the house was damaged by heat and smoke.

Firefighters say the fire was started by a 6-year-old.

No one was hurt. The people who live in the home will be staying with friends and family.

Three engines, a ladder truck, a safety officer, a chief officer and two members of the Fire Marshal’s Office were called in. 17 people stayed on scene for two hours.