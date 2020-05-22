Family escapes after tree falls on their Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy rainfall this week has caused the ground to soften which has brought down trees on homes across the Piedmont.

FOX8’s Tess Bargebuhr talked to a Greensboro family about the moment they heard a tree hit their roof.

“It sounded like a bomb went off. It started rumbling, and the house shook, and it just got louder and louder and louder,” said Paul Larson, the homeowner.

It was a scary moment for the Larson family when they woke up around 4 a.m. on Thursday when branches shattered their windows.

“All the smoke alarms started going off because one of the boards up there hit a smoke alarm. It came through the ceiling and hit one, so they all were going off, so it just added to the chaos and panic,” Larson said.

A tree ripped up by its roots crushed in part of the roof.

“It snapped a lot of the rafters, and there’s a rafter sticking through the living room and different rooms in the house. Ceiling’s caved in…one room insulation all over the place. Window is busted out. It just messed up the whole corner of the house there,” Larson said.

The couple and their two children were able to escape.

Now they are grateful for their safety and a place to stay while cleanup is underway.

“We’re just thankful we have a place to go and stay and family to lean on for support and help,” Larson said.