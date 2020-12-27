Family devastated after mom of 4 killed in Durham shooting; ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after an early morning shooting left a mother of four young children dead.

The victim’s family is devastated and say this is not how they planned to spend the holidays.

Jessica Cortez Luna in a photo from family. Jorge Maya Gomez in a photo from Durham police.

Police say they received an assault call at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block Capstone Drive and found a woman dead inside a home.

According to family the woman who died is 27-year-old Jessica Cortez Luna. She and her four children were in town visiting other family members for Christmas.

The family was were planning to leave to return to Tampa sometime later Saturday.

Saturday evening, Durham police announced that Jorge Maya Gomez, 28, of Tampa is wanted for the murder of Luna.

Jorge Maya Gomez in a photo from Durham police.

The sister of the victim says Luna was a victim of domestic abuse in the past.

“My heart is really broken. We kind of thought that this was going to happen one day but she kept going back to him all the time and we couldn’t do anything. I wish we could’ve done more,” said Maria Cortez Luna, the victim’s sister.

The family hopes sharing their story might prevent this from happening to anyone else.

“I want to let all the women know if they’re going through domestic violence to say something before this happens. No one wanted this to happen,” said Maria Cortez Luna.

Gomez “is considered to be armed and dangerous,” Durham police said.

The slain woman has children ages 12, 7, 3 and 7 months, family members said. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Gomez was last seen fleeing the scene in a black 2016 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado truck with NC license plate HEW-3881.