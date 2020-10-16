Family credits higher power with surviving Greensboro crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — There are scars and there’s pain.

“I think it’s a split I would say mental and physical,” Elainia Koontz said.

Elainia Koontz relies on a wheelchair to get around her daughter Nora has scars on her nose.

“I had glass in my face that they had to pull out,” Nora said..

On Aug. 30, in the early morning hours before the sun ever came up, Greensboro police say a man drove the wrong way on Interstate 40 Eastbound near Gate City Boulevard and his truck hit Elainia’s van head-on.

“I kept telling them I’m stuck and hurt and please help me,” Elainia said.

Elainia said she never saw lights headed towards her.

“The last thing I remember was telling the boys that we were 12 minutes from their home and to let their mom know then I woke up in the hospital,” Elainia said.

Nora and her two friends Grayson and Hudson were also rushed to local hospitals.

“I was like, ‘Where’s my mom, is she OK?’ and then I heard her screaming, ‘I can’t breathe I can’t get out,'” Nora said.

In that moment of fear, a simple touch from Hudson calmed Nora.

“He grabbed my hand and told me God’s got this and he was like just pray about it,” Nora said.

The family prays daily, amazed they survived after seeing how bad the crash was.

“I was like, that can’t be my car like I didn’t even think it was my van, I just can’t believe it. It was just the lord,” Elainia said.

A higher power intervening and a mother finding forgiveness in her heart for the driver who died in the crash and his family.

“I’m sorry, I’m not angry or anything like that, I feel bad they lost a dad or a husband,” Elainia said.

The Koontz family says they are grateful for all the prayers, meals and cards from friends and members of their church community.

Elainia’s husband is the pastor at the Westside Baptist Church.

The two boys in the van Grayson and Hudson are home and are doing well.