Families wait for stimulus checks, while recipients ration out finances

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As a new wave of stimulus checks make their way to around 60 million eligible people, those who’ve already received their money are trying to ration it out.

The money given to families by the government is meant to make up for part of the income lost due to COVID-19.

The money is meant for essentials, which is what unemployed recipients have spent it on. Including Lindsey Dutton who was a server at Spruce Street Garden.

She was let go after Gov. Roy Cooper announced bars and restaurants would be closed for inside dining.

“My first worry when I lost my job was what do I do about money. So, I’m very grateful that it came when it did, it really helped out,” she said.

Her check was among the first wave of payments sent out.

It went to essentials like food, bills and “just trying to keep everything afloat.”

She’s now trying to ration it out to last until she can return to work.

“I just want to get back, so I can really feel like I’m earning my money,” she said.

Tens of millions of other families have not been as lucky.

The IRS sends out around 5 million stimulus checks a week, according to CNN.

In the most recent weekly wave of checks, recipients will include those who receive Social Security who don’t file tax returns, low-income veterans, and the last remaining of the low-income families who do file tax returns.

Those who are left, for the most part, include low-income families who are not required to file tax returns, those who have received checks in the wrong bank account and those who are self-employed.

Families, like Jennifer Kaye Farre’s, don’t fit those categories and she has yet to receive her payment.

“I think the biggest frustration is what and how long,” the DABEL hair stylist explained.

Not only has she not be able to receive a stimulus check, but she and her 12 co-workers have not been able to be approved for unemployment.

“There’s only so many things that you can cut off. It’s frustrating on a lot of levels, because once you’re told to do something, or go online, or apply, a lot of times your bumped off,” Farre said.

As she waits to receive her check and get approved for unemployment, she’s now left guessing which of the essential bills to pay first.

“I’m not really sure what would be the first, most important thing, I would pay at this moment. I think it just depends on how soon, and where I’m at and what needs to be done,” she said.