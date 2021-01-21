Families in the Triad still waiting for paper stimulus checks

It’s been a frustrating process for some Triad families trying to figure out when paper stimulus checks will arrive.

Amy Grizzle Kane said her first stimulus payment was deposited into her account. After monitoring her bank for several weeks, she used the IRS’s online tool to track the payment.

“Finally we checked our status, it said they had snail-mailed it, on January 6. And what’s today? January 21? Still haven’t gotten it,” she said.

Grizzle Kane is hoping to start preparing her family’s tax documents soon. She doesn’t know if the pending payment will arrive, or if she should file a Recovery Rebate Credit.

“In these days when everything is so crazy, it would just be nice if something would work like people say it will work,” she said. “We weren’t counting on stimulus money, it would have certainly helped, and when the government tells you it’s coming, you want to know when is it going to get here.”

According to the IRS website, payments could take between three to four weeks to arrive.

“It would be a tremendous help, me personally I’m self-employed, so that would cover some of my expenses that I need, I’m also a single parent,” Greensboro resident Bethany Cook said.

Cook said her payment was also mailed Jan. 6.

“I have a lot of extra expenses, that I wouldn’t normally have and that would go a long way toward that,” she said.

According to the IRS, If you don’t receive a payment, or if you don’t receive the full amount, you may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2020 taxes.

The 2021 tax season begins Feb. 12.